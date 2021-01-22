We cannot allow ourselves to send a message that full-fledged EU membership has an alternative, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on the “Triling” show on TV 24.

The path to membership, through negotiations, through chapters is, in fact, what we need – Europeanization at home. Someone will say that we do not need the EU to Europeanize ourselves, but that is not the case. We need it for the most part and this is best seen through the example of the EU path of Eastern European countries, Zaev said.

Zaev stressed that EU membership remains a strong aspiration for a huge percentage of our citizens, with 75% saying that there is no alternative to EU.