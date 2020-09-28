During a TV interview, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev acknowledged that Bulgaria will block Macedonia from opening EU accession talks unless he gives up on insisting that legendary VMRO leader Goce Delcev was exclusively a Macedonian.

Bulgaria has been demanding a concession on the ethnic identity of Delcev for months, basing the request on the 2017 Zaev – Borisov treaty under which Macedonia agreed to work with Bulgaria to adopt a shared historic narrative. Frustrated with Zaev’s delay, Bulgaria also sent out a harshly worded memorandum to the European Council, in which it declares that the Macedonian nation is recently derived from the Bulgarian nation, and that the Macedonian language is a dialect of the Bulgarian.