Prime Minister Zoran Zaev thinks that the parliamentary majority can only enlarge, not shrink, due to positive policies implemented by the government in all areas. He added that there’s no need for early parliamentary election, so that citizens experience the benefits of a full-term government.
The good policies, he stressed, are reflected in a stable multiethnic society, clear economic prospects, economic measures that lead to an increase in the average and minimum wage, as well as a better standard of living for citizens in general.
Those are the policies of the current Government. Everything else is the risk we have to accept. My first opponent Hristijan Mickoski does not even use “N” from North, you can imagine what will happen to the country, Zaev said, adding that there’s no need for early parliamentary elections, so that citizens experience the benefits of a full-term government.
