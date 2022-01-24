The Kovacevski Government is going to give a public vehicle – a luxury Skoda car – to former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for the next four years.

By law, Zaev has the right to claim a security detail and a vehicle from the Government. But this decision by him caused reaction in the public – Zaev is a big time businessman now, his personal wealth growing significantly during his term in power, with interests in businesses that rely on Government regulations such as marijuana growing. During his mandate, he became famous for his expensive cars and joyrides using off-road vehicles.