Tetovo prosecutors are finally expected to begin using a report prepared by German experts after the deadly Covid hospital fire in September that killed 14 patients and their family members.

The report was recently sent to Macedonia and has now been translated. Initial investigation showed that a defibrilator caused sparks in an electric socket, but the prosecutors were hoping to use the report prepared by the German team for additional accuracy. A major issue in the disaster is how the improvised Covid ward was built – the contract was given to a businessman linked to the Zaev regime, and the insulation that was used was apparently highly flammable.