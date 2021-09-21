If anyone has abused human destinies for politics, it is Zoran Zaev, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski in Monday’s TV duel, responding to Zaev’s accusations of political profiteering in connection with the Tetovo modular hospital fire.

Mickoski reminded Zaev how he personally manipulated and abused human destinies only to come to power, and reminded him of the cases like little Tamara, Neskovski, Smilkovo Lake.

Remember little Tamara, remember how you lied to the parents of the children from Smilkovo Lake, remember Sazdo, Martin Neskovski. If anyone has abused human destinies for politics, it is you. It has never happened to me and it will never happen to me, Mickoski emphasized.

Mickoski stressed that VMRO-DPMNE is a state-building party and has never abused people’s misfortunes unlike SDSM and Zaev who are an example of abusing people’s misfortunes.

Zaev replied that that time was long over.