The Zaev office published the current list of his advisers, including ten new additions. These include some of the former Government ministers, such as Aksel Ahmedovski and Edmond Ademi, whose departments were culled in the announced reduction of the Government.

Some of the recently deposed managers of Government offices, such as Zoran Atanasov who led the Food and Veterinary Agency, is now appointed as adviser. Also Zoran Georgiev, the former head of the Macedonian Forests company, and Viktor Petrusevski, former head of the airport services company.

Other advisers include NGO activist and paraglider Silvija Mitevska and PR adviser Elena Miteva.