The agreements with Greece and Bulgaria literally changed Macedonia’s identity card. These two agreements redefined the Republic of Macedonia. A dramatic change happened to us, which will determine the direction and actions of the development of our country in a certain period. It is a period of recapitulation for everyone to see how they acted in these fateful days, but dramatic changes are happening to us and even more difficult consequences of the concluded agreements with Bulgaria and Greece are yet to come, said the history professor from the Faculty of Philosophy, Nikola Zezov in an interview with TV Alfa.

Regarding the historical commission, Zezov emphasized that as then and now, he believes that such a commission should not have been formed at all.

It is a commission that has the task of sitting at the table and negotiating and as soon as you sit at the table to negotiate, there will be concessions, therefore there should not have been such a commission. It was confirmed that historical science has no influence on these events and complete politicization took place, Zezov said.

According to him, we should have good neighborliness on equal and principled grounds, but the Bulgarian side denies our entire history and existence, it is normal that there will be a reaction from our side and a defensive position.