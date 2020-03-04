After a number of election billboards put up by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party were vandalised, torn or set on fire, the police arrested an SDSM party activist who perpetrated the attacks, the Infomax news site reported.

The billboards depict scenes from SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev’s infamous extortion video, where he was recorded demanding more than 200.000 EUR from a Strumica based businessman – a case for which the cowed court rendered a not guilty verdict despite the wealth of evidence against Zaev. They also show Zaev carrying a Louis Vuitton bag – a clear reference to his involvement in the major Racket scandal, for which the prosecutors are too scared to fully investigate the former Prime Ministers.

Some of the billboards had paint thrown at them – an ironic turn of events given that Zaev grabbed power using the Colored Revolution, during which he and his supporters threw paint at Government buildings insisting that it’s a form of protest against corruption. Others were set on fire, or ripped up.

The arrested SDSM party activist is identified by the police only as V.S. Infomax went through his Facebook profile and found and creepy number of photographs with Zoran Zaev, Zaev’s lieutenant Oliver Spasovski, President Stevo Pendarovski and other top SDSM officials.