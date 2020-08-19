Two patients with Covid-19 aged 64 and 72 died in the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry said in its daily report. Both deceased were from Kumanovo, which is one of the worst hit cities in Macedonia.

There were also 14 patients admitted to the two Skopje clinics that treat the most severe cases, where there are now a total of 149 patients – three of them on mechanical ventilation. Additional 19 adults are treated in the Kozle clinic, which also cares for six children and two mothers and two children who are believed to have the virus. Nearly 180 patients are treated in general and regional hospitals across the country.

The Ministry conducted 1,902 tests in the past 24 hours, and came up with 108 positive results. Of them, 45 are in Skopje and 18 in Kumanovo. It’s estimated that the number of active cases across the country is 2,900, and the total death toll stands at 551.