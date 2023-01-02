The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lying in state in St Peter’s Basilica on Monday, with visitors in the Vatican now able to pay their respects.

Shortly after 9 am (0800 GMT), the Vatican opened the doors of the basilica to allow those waiting outside to enter.

People had been lining up since the early hours of the morning, with a lengthy queue forming around St Peter’s Square. “I want to say goodbye to him,” said one person from Germany who had been queuing during the night.

The funeral service is then set to take place on St Peter’s Square on Thursday, followed by the burial in the basilica.

The erstwhile pontiff Joseph Ratzinger died on Saturday morning in the Vatican at the age of 95 after it emerged on Wednesday that his health had deteriorated and Pope Francis called on Catholics to pray for him.

German-born Benedict XVI was the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, when, after just under eight years as pope, he voluntarily resigned in a spectacular move, becoming the first pope to do so in hundreds of years.

He cited his frailty, saying he lacked the strength for such a demanding job. His resignation may have ultimately paved the way for Pope Francis and future pontiffs to resign due to poor health.

