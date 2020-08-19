The BESA party, which helped SDSM narrowly win the chaotic July 15 elections, will get only one seat in the new Government. Bilal Kasami’s party will get to propose a candidate for the Agriculture Ministry, as well as share in the spoils at lower levels of the Government.

This is an important role in the ruling coalition, Kasami said, announcing the underwhelming result for his party, as his coalition partner SDSM had to dig deep to satisfy the far more important Albanian party DUI.

Kasami holds four seats in Parliament who were won on the joint list with SDSM, but can act independently. For the time being, he says he is satisfied with the deal and remains in coalition with SDSM.