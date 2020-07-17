There were 1,612 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 164 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 74 patients have recovered, while 5 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-59, Sveti Nikole-23, Debar-18, Stip-17, Kumanovo-12, Gostivar-9, Tetovo-6, Struga-6, Kicevo-6, Kavadarci-2, Probistip-2, Prilep-1, Bitola-1, Demir Hisar-1, Resen-1.

Five patients passed away, aged 35, 51, 65, 70 and 77.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 8,786 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 4,676 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 406.

At the moment, there are 3,704 active cases across the country, of which 1,837 in the capital Skopje.

There have been 83,216 tests performed in the country until now.