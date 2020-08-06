There were 1,543 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 113 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 259 patients have recovered, while 6 passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-35, Kumanovo-12, Stip-23, Prilep-1, Tetovo-5, Struga-1, Bitola-7, Ohrid-6, Gostivar-15, Kocani-2, Probistip-1, Demir Hisar-2, Macedonian Brod-1, Valandovo-1, Vinica-1.

Six patients passed away, three from Skopje (aged 64, 22 and 83), one from Kumanovo (72), one from Struga (48) and one from Ohrid (75).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 11,399 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 7,480 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 517. At the moment, there are 3,402 active cases across the country.