Life won’t go back to normal once restrictions are lifted and it will have to be organized differently. Preventive measures will remain in force until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, Health Minister Venko Filipce said Thursday in an interview with TV 24.

Life won’t go back to what it was. Not just here, but worldwide. Each country has taken specific measures, but general rules such as social distancing, wearing face masks, refraining from group gatherings, will remain in force. Life will have to be organized differently in the fall, when a new peak of the outbreak is expected. People will continue wearing face masks. New seating arrangements will probably be made at schools, restaurants, factories, etc. Public transport will also be organized differently. Maintaining a two-meter distance from others will remain crucial. Passengers will also be seated differently in airplanes. This will be our way of life until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, the Minister said.

He underlined that the Health and Education Ministries should discuss how classes will be organized at schools, in line with universal coronavirus preventive measures, such as social distancing.

People who have been infected with COVID-19 and those who haven’t will also be treated separately in the healthcare system.