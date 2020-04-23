Pulmonologist Dejan Dokic said in an interview with TV Kanal 5 that the coronavirus would be present for a long time and that we would have to adjust to that.

The virus will be present for a long time. And we have to be aware that we need to slow down the natural flow of the spread. Because at one point we will have to reopen schools, go back to work and relax the measures. Therefore, we must understand that masks will become part of our everyday life, said Dokic.