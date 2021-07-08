Hot weather with temperatures up to 40C Life 08.07.2021 / 9:58 Sunny and very hot on Thursday accompanied by weak to moderate northerly and southeasterly winds. Lows will range from 12C to 22C and highs between 33C and 40C. The UV index is 9. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 39C. weather Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Life 05.07.2021 Partly cloudy weather, accompanied by isolated thundershowers Life 04.07.2021 Sunny weather with occasional cloudy periods Macedonia 17.05.2021 A day of sunshine before the rains resume throughout the week Lifestyle News No deaths, 19 new Covid-19 cases Pregnant woman infected with the Delta variant hospitalized No deaths, 9 new Covid-19 cases out of 2,743 tests Health Ministry urges people to get vaccinated en masse, seven Delta variant cases detected in Macedonia Sunny and very hot on Wednesday 6 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths Partly cloudy weather, accompanied by isolated thundershowers Sunny weather with occasional cloudy periods .
