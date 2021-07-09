Hot in the morning, thunderstorms and strong winds expected in the afternoon Life 09.07.2021 / 9:04 Sunny skies and very hot in the morning with scattered afternoon thunderstorms and strong winds. Lows will range from 12C to 22C and highs between 33C and 39C. The UV index is 9. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 38C. weather Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Life 08.07.2021 Hot weather with temperatures up to 40C Life 05.07.2021 Partly cloudy weather, accompanied by isolated thundershowers Life 04.07.2021 Sunny weather with occasional cloudy periods Lifestyle News Filipce: No need for new restrictions, focus to be put on vaccination Patient from Strumica dies, 10 new Covid-19 cases No deaths, 19 new Covid-19 cases Pregnant woman infected with the Delta variant hospitalized Hot weather with temperatures up to 40C No deaths, 9 new Covid-19 cases out of 2,743 tests Health Ministry urges people to get vaccinated en masse, seven Delta variant cases detected in Macedonia Sunny and very hot on Wednesday .
Comments are closed for this post.