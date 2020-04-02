A refugee camp in Greece has been put under a 14-day quarantine after officials confirmed the presence of the new coronavirus there, reported state radio broadcaster ERT on Thursday.

The virus was confirmed at the camp after doctors detected it in a resident who had travelled to an Athens hospital to give birth. Further tests detected 20 more cases.

The camp in Ritsona, in northern Greece, houses about 3,000 people. Living conditions there are not as bad as in some camps on the Greek islands, which are notoriously overcrowded.

Greece has suffered 51 deaths due to Covid-19, the respiratory disease that can be caused by the coronavirus, which was first detected in China late last year.