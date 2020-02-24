The Western Balkan region has huge potential that needs to be put to much greater and much better use, Serbian PM Ana Brnabic said in London Monday, Tanjug reported.

At a regional investment summit organised by the EBRD and attended by the PMs of the six Western Balkan economies, she said the Little Schengen initiative and infrastructure ties in the region were priority projects for Serbia.

She said the Little Schengen initiative was about establishing a freedom of movement of goods, services, capital and people in the Western Balkans.

Serbia is already working on this with Macedonia and Albania, she said, expressing the hope other countries would join the initiative as well.

Speaking about infrastructure ties, she said Serbia had completed Corridor 10 last year.

She noted the construction of a motorway to Montenegro was continuing and that the construction of one to Sarajevo had begun.

“We are planning to start constructing a Motorway of Peace – a Nis-Pristina-Tirana-Durres motorway – by the end of the year, and that motorway will most likely be funded by the EBRD,” she said.