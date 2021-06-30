Bulgaria has announced that it will block Serbia’s EU accession process because of Macedonia. Namely, the ask Serbia to condemn the crimes committed against the peoples of what Bulgaria calls “enslaved Yugoslavia”.
The veto was announced by Angel Dzhambazki, who asked the Speaker of Serbia’s Parliament to explain the work of the Yugoslav special services and the “occupied” Yugoslavia.
Mr. Dacic should answer the questions over the Tikves uprising (VMRO uprising in Macedonia against the Serbs in 1913) and when will Serbia open the files of the State Security Service (UDBA) and the Department for People’s Protection (OZNA). The Republic of Serbia must also announce when it will condemn the crimes committed against the peoples of enslaved Yugoslavia. Because every desire to join the EU has its price, the Bulgarian MEP wrote on Facebook.
