The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church at its regular session decided to recognize the tomos with which the Serbian Church granted autocephaly to the Macedonian Orthodox Church, MIA’s correspondent in Sofia reported.

According to the decision, the BOC expresses a recommendation that the issue of the official name be resolved in a fraternal dialogue with the Greek-speaking and other local Orthodox churches. The Holy Synod of the BOC added to the mention of the names of the heads of the Orthodox Churches in its diptych that Archbishop Stefan should be mentioned as “Blessed Stefan Archbishop of North Macedonia”.

A member of the Holy Synod told MIA’s correspondent in Sofia that the BOC was one of the first to recognize the spiritual independence of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, unlike other Orthodox churches.