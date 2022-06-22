The government of Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has lost a no-confidence vote in the parliament, with 123 out of 239 MPs voting against the PM’s cabinet.

After the vote of no confidence, Petkov addressed the MPs.

It was a great honor for me to lead the Government of Bulgaria. This is a small step from a long way. We promise you that we will continue the battle and one day we will have Bulgaria without a mafia, said Petkov, adding that he is honored to be overthrown by the four Borisov, Peevski, Trifonov and the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova.

This is the first vote of no confidence in Petkov’s cabinet, submitted by GERB due to the government’s economic failures.