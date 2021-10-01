Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and the Serbian Police Minister Aleksandar Vulin opened the gas inter-connector that will supply Hungary with gas delivered through the newly built Russian trans-Balkan pipeline.

Deliveries begin today, Serbian media reported. Hungary signed a 15 years long contract with the Russian Gazprom company, that will switch over three quarters of its supply to the new pipeline. Hungarian officials dismissed complaints from Ukraine, that this new pipeline undermines its strategic position and makes it more vulnerable to Russian pressure.