The specifics regarding Porsche’s forthcoming electric bike factory remain undisclosed. With a strong emphasis on its established facilities and renowned brands like Porsche and FAZUA, the prominent German corporation is poised to assimilate the technology and expertise cultivated by Greur Bikes, ultimately discontinuing the Greur Bikes brand. This significant development transpires approximately two years following the acquisition of the Greur Bikes startup by the Porsche Group through Porsche eBike Performance, an acquisition that marked one of Croatia’s most substantial business deals to date, with an estimated value of 13.3 million euros.