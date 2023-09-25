The killing of a police officer in the north of Kosovo was denounced on Sunday by the first deputy prime minister and minister of political system and intercommunal relations, Artan Grubi, and the foreign minister, Bujar Osmani. They also sent their condolences to the bereaved family and made an appeal for the swift capture of those responsible and the restoration of order.

The attack on and murder of the Kosovo policeman, according to Grubi, was “an attempt to provoke a crisis and conflict with implications for the peace, stability, and security of our region.”

“The planned destabilizing events in north of Kosovo towards the police, the state, and the region are unacceptable. I strongly condemn the attack on the Kosovo police in which policeman Afrim Bunjaku was killed and others were wounded in the north of Kosovo. I appeal for vigilance and maturity, immediate arrest of the murderers, stabilization of the situation, determination to restore law and order and close coordination with the international community. My sincere condolences to the Bunjaku family and I wish the wounded a speedy recovery,” Grubi said.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the killing of a police officer on duty in the north of the Republic of Kosovo. My condolences to the family and friends of the killed officer, and best wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured. The act of violence to be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted. Kosovo’s stability and security will not be disrupted by acts of violence. The safety of the citizens is above all,” Osmani wrote on Facebook.

The three leaders of the Albanian opposition, Izet Mexhiti, Biljal Kasami, and Afrim Gashi, cancelled the planned press conference for Saturday afternoon due to the situation in Kosovo.

The settlement of Banjska, Leposavikj, in northern Kosovo was the scene of an armed attack by masked individuals early on Sunday that left one policeman dead and another injured, according to MIA’s Prishtina correspondent.

Albin Kurti, the prime minister of Kosovo, said on his Facebook page that a police attack took place in Banjska about 3 a.m. on Sunday, which resulted in the death of police sergeant A.B. and the injury of another officer.