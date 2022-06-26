Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said during a visit to Austria that the EU needs the Balkans as much as the Balkans need the EU.

This is a perfect place for discussion, some of the stairs go up and some go down, we are in the middle. Some understand it well, some others need encouragement to understand it, today the EU needs the Balkans as much as the Balkans need the EU. On the other hand, I have to say that it is not a good idea to invite someone from the Balkans and leave them waiting in vain because it can really take a long time to hear his word, Rama said.