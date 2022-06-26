Outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov also referred to the Macedonian people as North Macedonians. Explaining that certain parties in Macedonia were protesting against the French proposal, he said that those parties were North Macedonian, instead of Macedonian.

The North Macedonian parties protested against the French proposal, which is a great success for the Bulgarian government. If North Macedonia agrees with the French proposal, the Bulgarians will enter the Constitution of North Macedonia before the negotiation process begins. Second, we have clear control mechanisms for hate speech and discrimination. Third, we have very clear definitions of historical facts and education in schools in North Macedonia, he said.

Petkov confirmed that he will be the candidate for Prime Minister of Bulgaria again, after previously announcing that he will try to form a new government majority with independent MPs. This was announced by one of his closest associates, Miroslav Ivanov.