Local authorities in Gevgelija asked the Government to allow them to declare an overnight curfew after the latest surge of the coronavirus. Yesterday similar demands came from Negotino and Prilep.

Authorities in Gevgelija want to impose a curfew from 21h until 5h – mainly to more efficiently prevent the local youth from gathering. The city already banned gatherings in the tourist areas on Mt. Kozuf, such as Konsko, Sermenin, Uma and in the local spas. Gevgelija currently has a little under 80 active cases.