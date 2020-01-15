Singer Vasil Garvanlieva announced that he was selected by the Macedonian Television (MRTV) to represent Macedonia at the next Eurovision song contest.

The year could not have started better for me. I have the opportunity, the pleasure and responsibility to represent “our country” at the biggest European musical festival – the Eurosong contest in Rotterdam. I want to thank the MRTV team that voted for me and entrusted me with this honor and responsibility, Garvanliev said.

In a social media post, the singer promises to do all he can to represent Macedonia well, especially in light of the solid ranking achieved by Tamara Todevska last year.