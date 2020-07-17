Almost all domestic payment card complaints have been reviewed and 18% i.e. 8,330 of them have been accepted. Citizens have been added to kupuvamdomasno.gov.mk and banks are set to print out cards, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska posted on Facebook Friday.

She stressed that authorities received over 46,000 domestic payment card complaints via email from citizens who thought they meet criteria. A total of 8,330 complaints have been accepted after they were reviewed by the Public Revenue Office, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, the Employment Agency and the Ministry of Education and Science.

4,893 of the complaints that have been approved were submitted by young people aged 16-29, 752 by unemployed citizens who receive welfare, 2,685 by low-income workers. Total financial assistance that will be allocated to these citizens via domestic payment cards amounts to MKD 29 million.

According to Angelovska, there are 245 more complaints left to be reviewed by the Ministry of Education and Science and 506 by the Health Insurance Fund.

“Citizens will be able to use domestic payment cards by August 15 to pay for services at hotels and other lodging facilities, travel agencies, restaurants, supermarkets, bookstores, clothing shops, pharmacies, beauty salons, etc. All products that can be purchased with the card are placed on shelves labeled ‘Kupuvam Domashno’ (I Buy Domestic)” read the Minister’s post.