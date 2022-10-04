The management of Adora Engineering received firm guarantees from ESM AD that as soon as possible, according to all domestic legal regulations, the procedure for the purchase and sale of the East and West heating plants will begin and that the company will be paid the debts incurred in the past year on the basis of lease and depreciation at the heating plants, reads a statement of Adora Engineering.

In the interest of the citizens, Adora Engineering concluded a short-term contract for the lease of the East and West heating plants with ESM AD, which is valid as of today until April 30, 2023, and costs the company 550,000 euros per year. Adora Engineering, with the fact that it accepted the terms of the lease from ESM AD, makes a huge contribution, that is, it made a kind of subsidization of heating energy to alleviate the energy crisis in the country.