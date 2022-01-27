The decision with which the state temporarily froze the prices of certain products expires on Monday. However, the Government has not yet decided whether the measure will be extended or not, or whether it may intervene with other measures. At yesterday’s government session, this issue was not discussed at all, but they assure that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Businesses whose product prices were frozen believe that the measure should not be extended, as they suffer serious damage. Production costs are very high and if the restrictions remain, they fear that they will not be able to deliver the required quantities.

At the end of last year, the government decided to freeze prices on bread, sugar, cooking oil, flour, milk, cheese, cottage cheese, cured meats, eggs, rice and pasta. In the region, the same measure was adopted in Serbia, but the authorities there decided to limit prices also in the next three months.