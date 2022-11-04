The catering price index in October 2022, in comparison with September 2022, increased by 0.4%. Also, The catering price index in October 2022, in comparison with the same month of the previous year, increased by 17.5%, says the State Statistical Office on Friday.

Compared by groups of services, there was an increase in the index of Food by 0.3%, Alcoholic beverages by 0.8% and Nonalcoholic beverages by 1.5%.

The cumulative catering price index for the period January – October 2022, in comparison with the same period of the previous year, increased by 11.4%, while in comparison with December 2021, increased by 9.8%.