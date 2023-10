Starting from Friday midnight, the retail price of EURODIESEL is slated to decrease by Mden 2, as announced by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). Meanwhile, the prices of EUROSUPER BS-95, EUROSUPER BS-98, extra light household oil, and Mazut M-1 will remain unchanged. As per the ERC’s decision, a liter of EURODIESEL will be priced at Mden 82.