Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi revealed that real wages have been on the rise since April. He noted that the repercussions of the crisis are not exclusive to the citizens of the country but are being felt in Europe and around the world. Besimi also highlighted the persistence of challenges, particularly due to geopolitical factors that are impacting the global markets.
Economy News
