We did not hear the workers anywhere in the proposed measures of the Government, and we know that according to the increase in the minimum union consumption basket, we need 18,890 denars just for food and drinks. Knowing that the minimum wage is 18,000 denars, the Government should know that it should also help those workers who receive lower or the lowest wages, said Darko Dimovski, president of the Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia in an interview with TV Sitel.

Dimovski added that the Federation of Trade Unions will first analyze what the Government presented today at the press conference and on Wednesday it will give its recommendations and demands to the economic and social council.

Because the first demand of the Federation was that the wages of all workers follow the rise of inflation and the rise of this union’s minimum consumption basket.

He pointed out that over 110,000 workers are on the minimum wage according to the PRO’s data.