VMRO-DPMNE accuses Macedonian citizens of paying the most expensive electricity in the region due to the incompetence of SDSM. The party adds that the price of electricity in Macedonia, which citizens pay at 89.5 euros per megawatt hour, is by far the most expensive of all countries in the region.

Citizens of Serbia and Kosovo pay 50% cheaper electricity than citizens in Macedonia. Namely, the price per megawatt hour of electricity in Serbia is 58.9 euros, and in Kosovo 55.5 euros, compared to our 89.5 euros.

Our households pay more expensive electricity than households in Turkey, where electricity is 74.8 euros per megawatt hour, that is, 15% less than in Macedonia.

BiH and Montenegro also have cheaper electricity than Macedonia, about 15%, the party analyzes.