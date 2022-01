The Energy Regulatory Commission (RKE) announced that it will allow a new increase in the price of fuel, by noticeable 2 denars per liter. The most used Eurosuper BS-95 will now be sold for 78.5 denars, and the BS-98 fuel will sell for 80.5 denars. Diesel fuel will be sold for 71 denars.

This comes on top of the steep electricity and heating price increases.