An empty space between two brackets. That’s the language in which Greek products are imported into Macedonia.

The declarations of the products from Greece have the language labels of the countries where they are exported, the abbreviation of the country where those products are sold. But not in the case of Macedonia. That part of the declaration, in the case of the importer Macedonia by the exporter Greece, is marked with – (), writes “MKD”.

Such are the declarations of, for example, the Kri Kri ice creams, 7Days croissants, Bake Rolls, some yogurts…