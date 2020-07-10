The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE and head of the candidate list in the fourth electoral district, Aleksandar Nikoloski, announced better times for Macedonian agriculture.
As he pointed out in Friday’s video message, there are hardworking and honest people working in the fields who live off their hard work.
Better times are coming for all farmers in the Macedonian fields. A time when everyone will be able to stand tall, be satisfied and paid for what they have done, be respected, said Nikoloski.
Comments are closed for this post.