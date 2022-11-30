In 23 days in November, AD ESM (formerly AD ELEM) spent around 23,000,000 euros on electricity imports, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, adding that 1,000,000 euros were spent daily on electricity imports alone.

Let’s see the facts!

1. For the period from 7 to 13 November, a total of 16,800 MWh of electricity was imported at a total price of €3,614,440.

2. For the period from 14 to 20 November, a total of 21,770 MWh of electricity was imported at a total price of €5,414,528.

3. On November 18, a total of 3,600 MWh of electricity was imported at a total price of €904,075.

4. For the period from 21 to 27 November, a total of 32,060 MWh of electricity was imported at a total price of €8,009,093.

5. For the period from 28 to 30 November, a total of 13,740 MWh of electricity was imported at a total price of €4,918,933.

In just 23 days in November, 87,970 MWh of electricity were imported for a total price of €22,861,069, or on average, the citizens of Macedonia paid about €260 for each MWh of imported electricity. Ignorance and corruption continue in the first 4 days of December. For the period from 1 to 4 December, AD ESM will import new 23,240MWh of electricity and will pay for it in ADVANCE (picture 1)! This purchase will cost the citizens about €8,000,000 in just 4 days, or an average of €2,000,000 per day. They pay in advance with people’s money to receive commissions in advance. There will be responsibility!!!, said Mickoski.