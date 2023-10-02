Ten grocery stores in Skopje, Kumanovo, Kichevo, Gostivar, Kavadarci, Tetovo, and Struga have been shut down for engaging in unfair trade practices and violating the government’s decision from September 19th to reduce the prices of essential food items, announced Goran Trajkovski, the director of the State Market Inspectorate, during a Sunday news conference.

Trajkovski stated that over the past ten days, state market inspectors conducted 550 inspections and imposed fines amounting to 6,320 million denars, in accordance with the Consumer Protection Law.

He emphasized the requirement for specific products to be labeled with “Guaranteed Price.” Furthermore, Trajkovski clarified that if grocery stores chose to offer discounts on other items, those products must also be clearly marked down.

When asked by a reporter about the shortage of eggs and meat in grocery stores, Trajkovski urged store owners to report any supply issues so that inspectors could investigate the suppliers.

“But I believe this issue has already been resolved,” he added. “Currently, eggs are being distributed everywhere, and they are readily available.”

Trajkovski mentioned that the 02/191 hotline for reporting irregularities in grocery stores is operational 24/7.

In response to a question about whether inspectors were being dispatched to farmers’ markets, Trajkovski explained that the State Market Inspectorate currently lacks the authority to do so.

“But I am confident that if we can work out a solution with the Ministry of Economy, the State Market Inspectorate will also conduct inspections at farmers’ markets,” he remarked.