VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, said Thursday on the Telma TV “Top tema” show that the government was late with the measures for the economy, and now it is too late for those measures, now we need a strategy.

The set of measures are delayed, now we no longer need measures, now we need a strategy, because the measures had to be adopted by now, so that we can stand on our feet when all this passes, in order to pay salary you should have income, if the income is reduced, the question is how you will pay the salary, such are thousands, said Mickoski.