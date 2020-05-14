VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, said Thursday on the Telma TV “Top tema” show that the government was late with the measures for the economy, and now it is too late for those measures, now we need a strategy.
The set of measures are delayed, now we no longer need measures, now we need a strategy, because the measures had to be adopted by now, so that we can stand on our feet when all this passes, in order to pay salary you should have income, if the income is reduced, the question is how you will pay the salary, such are thousands, said Mickoski.
Mickoski said the parameters in the economy are catastrophic from what we heard in March that the economy in the country was shining to going to the apocalypse or abyss, with the darkest scenarios.
The time for measures should have been used until now, now from June we need a strategy how to get out of this whole situation, I do not see it, from the information that I receive again the public will expect a set of measures that will have be used as an attempt for a brutal voter bribery, said Mickoski.
Comments are closed for this post.