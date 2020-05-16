The coronavirus closed the first foreign investment in the Ohrid-Struga region, ODW Elektrik, with more than 450 employees, Alfa TV reported. The Center for Public Health confirms that a person employed with the German automotive company has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The infected employee, who went to work until May 8, has shown mild symptoms of the virus and is receiving home treatment. The company will be closed until at least May 23, according to the Center for Public Health. They add that only the people who might develop symptoms will be tested.

