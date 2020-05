Former Minister of Transport and Communications Vlado Misajlovski promises that when VMRO-DPMNE comes to power they will build a completely new highway from Veles, through Prilep to Bitola.

We will completely reconstruct all regional roads and invest over 2 billion euros in road infrastructure, Misajlovski wrote on Facebook.

He promises that they will work honestly and devotedly and that the whole of Macedonia will be renewed.