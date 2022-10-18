VMRO-DPMNE has positioned itself in a statehood manner in the whole matter surrounding the energy crisis. President Mickoski offered all that he has as professional experience and contacts that can provide much cheaper gas and fuel oil than the one that Macedonia buys. And the same thing that he offers can reach Macedonia, Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, said on the “Samo Vistina” show.

He added that according to his information a contract between ESM and the contact offered by VMRO-DPMNE has already been signed. Representatives of the company that was given as a contact will arrive in Macedonia on Thursday to make it all official.