VMRO-DPMNE has positioned itself in a statehood manner in the whole matter surrounding the energy crisis. President Mickoski offered all that he has as professional experience and contacts that can provide much cheaper gas and fuel oil than the one that Macedonia buys. And the same thing that he offers can reach Macedonia, Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, said on the “Samo Vistina” show.
He added that according to his information a contract between ESM and the contact offered by VMRO-DPMNE has already been signed. Representatives of the company that was given as a contact will arrive in Macedonia on Thursday to make it all official.
What is extremely important is that the price of gas that Macedonia can get is at least two times cheaper than what has been bought so far. It will protect citizens’ money and is a statehood step. President Mickoski did everything for Macedonia to get cheaper energy, for Skopje residents to get heating, workers to get paid… I hope for wisdom from the government to finalize this. If it is not finalized, this will mean that they have corrupt intentions, says Nikoloski.
