Yesterday, according to my information, a contract was signed with which energy is traded everywhere in Europe, by the contact I provided and AD ESM, says the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, answering a journalist’s question whether he has information about progress with the energy procurement contacts that VMRO-DPMNE offered to the government.

Mickoski emphasized that according to his information, the company should have a meeting on Friday at AD ESM where the offer will be officially presented, and if everything is in order, an annex or an individual contract should be signed, and based on what will be signed, as he said, he expects delivery to start sometime from the beginning of November, until the period the Government requests it.

However, I am not a participant here in the details, and I don’t even want to be a participant because there are institutions, we only wanted to help as we helped, Mickoski said.

Mickoski emphasized the purchase of fuel oil that the offer has already been announced by the position, i.e. at any port in the region the price will be the stock market minus 40 dollars per ton, which according to him is a quality offer because in this way about 10 to 15 millions of euros will be saved.