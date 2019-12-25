The Macedonia-Serbia Integrated Border Management Project “One stop shop” does not deliver the expected results and does not ease trade with Serbia. Serbian Ambassador Dusanka Divjak Tomic acknowledges that the new concept of work at the Tabanovce border crossing did not deliver the expected results.

The biggest challenge for us will be when the season starts, when there is a large influx of tourists. As for the flow of goods, everything is being done to accelerate it, the ambassador said.

She says both governments are making efforts to make the project work, but it will take more time. Businessmen, meanwhile, complain about the lengthy bureaucratic procedures that cost the two countries as much as two billion euros.

The prime ministers of the two countries, Zoran Zaev and Ana Brnabic, said at the launch of the project in August that the two countries are speeding up the flow of passengers and goods with the novelty, waiting times are reduced twice, and the opportunity for better cooperation of the business community and regional integration opens up.