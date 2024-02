Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi is busy issuing tourism vouchers to over 3,500 citizens.

The vouchers, worth about 300 EUR, are likely going to be used as one of the bribes for voters in the coming elections, despite the laws stipulating that the Government should not initiate such programs prior to the elections.

Minister Bekteshi insists that the move will help low income families visit tourist resorts in the country.